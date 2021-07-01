Pension, scholarship for Covid-hit families in J&K

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: To extend a helping hand to the families that lost their bread winners to Covid-19, J&K Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out Special Assistance Scheme for Covid Mortalities under which scholarship and pensionary support will be provided.

A total of 4,323 persons have died of Covid in J&K to date. The social welfare department has so far identified 512 beneficiaries for the scheme. “The J&K government is committed to supporting children who lost their parents in this pandemic.

The administration, as guardian, will take all necessary steps for their well-being and education, so they can have a bright future,” the L-G said, launching the scheme. The administration would also reach out with financial assistance to the families that are willing to start their own business or other venture for self-employment, besides imparting training and providing market linkages to them, he added.

Under SASCM, a cash assistance of `1,000 per month shall be provided to the spouse or eldest member of the family. The government will also provide an annual scholarship of `20,000 to school students and `40,000 to college students orphaned by the pandemic.

According to Sinha, a family in distress shall be eligible for scholarship for two children, if they are not getting any other scholarship. Besides, the benefits of other social schemes will be extended to the families. A special cell will track and facilitate benefits under existing welfare schemes which the families may be eligible for.