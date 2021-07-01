Sidhu a misguided missile, says Sukhbir Badal

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a war of words on Wednesday, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal described Congress rebel leader Navjot Singh Sidhu a misguided missile. Sidhu hit back saying it (the ‘missile’) was only aimed to destroy the former deputy CM’s “corrupt business”.

Sukhbir also hit out at Delhi’s AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal, terming his Punjab visit as a deceptive exercise.

Sidhu on Wednesday met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital.

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple along with his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sukhbir said Sidhu was like a misguided missile that could explode in any direction. “I fear that it could hit him too,’’ he said.

Within minutes Sidhu tweeted: “Guided and aimed at you to destroy your corrupt businesses… until your Sukh Vilas built on Punjab’s ruins is turned into a public school & hospital to serve Punjab’s poor, I won’t relent !!’’ Sukhbir said Kejriwal has no connection with Punjab. “The AAP leader’s announcement of 300 units of free power proved to be hollow in the face of his clarification that if the power consumption exceeded the prescribed limit. In that case every unit would be charged. He was here just to deceive the people of the state.’’

Harsimrat said Kejriwal’s “lies” were exposed. “His offer of free power was misleading. As per his announcement, the economically weaker section which was earlier getting 200 units of power for free will also be charged if the consumption exceeded,’’ she said.

She also lashed out at former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh who recently joined AAP. She said he should be held accountable for playing with the emotions of the people and fulfilling his political ambitions. Meanwhile, Sidhu had a three-hour meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi.