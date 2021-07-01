STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Student body in Nagaland urges Home Ministry to repeal AFSPA

Kegwayhun Tep, the president of NSF, denounced "the continuous attempt of the central government to paint the state as a land of lawlessness and chaos".

Published: 01st July 2021 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

AFSPA

AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for several decades. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Naga Students Federation (NSF), condemning the Centre's decision to declare the whole of Nagaland a "disturbed area" under the provisions of the Armed forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) 1958, on Thursday appealed the Centre to ensure that the "controversial law" is repealed once and for all.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through a notification on Wednesday, said that "the Central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the state of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and a dangerous condition that the use of the armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary".

Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the AFSPA, "the central government declared that whole of the State of Nagaland to be 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from June 30 for the purpose of the said Act", the notification stated.

ALSO READ | Nagaland declared as 'disturbed area' till December-end under AFSPA

AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for several decades.

The NSF, which is the apex body of Naga student unions, said in a statement, that the federation "condemns the overarching approach of the central government in extending the inhumane Act under the pretext of 'Law and order' problem in the state".

Kegwayhun Tep, the president of NSF, denounced "the continuous attempt of the central government to paint the state as a land of lawlessness and chaos".

The federation further appealed to the central government to objectively assess the situation and not act upon biased reports from their agencies.

"AFSPA is unconstitutional and has no place in a democratic state as it only encourages abuses and serious human rights violations by the armed forces acting on behalf of the state.

"The NSF, therefore, appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs that the right steps forward are taken in order to ensure that the controversial law is repealed once and for all," the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naga Students Federation Nagaland
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp