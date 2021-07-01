STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Sweet distraction': Birthday cake helps brothers escape leopard in Madhya Pradesh

Firoz and Sabir Mansuri were heading at dusk to a birthday party for Firoz's son when the leopard burst out of a sugarcane field.

Published: 01st July 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

leopard

The leopard followed the duo for over 500 metres. (Photo | Express)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Two brothers pulled off a sweet escape from a leopard in India by throwing a birthday cake at the animal as it chased them while they rode a motorbike, officials said Thursday.

"Your first instinct when you sense danger is to do whatever you can to save yourself. That's what they did," a forest official told AFP.

"They had a cake with them and they threw it at the leopard."

According to the Times of India, Firoz and Sabir Mansuri were heading at dusk to a birthday party for Firoz's son in Madhya Pradesh state when the leopard burst out of a sugarcane field.

They accelerated but the big cat gained on them on the muddy path, leaving Sabir, riding pillion, no other option than to lob the box containing the cake at the predator.

Hit by the "weapon of sweet distraction", the flummoxed feline gave up its chase and darted back into the fields -- and without even trying the cake, the paper said.

"The leopard followed us for over 500 metres (yards). We narrowly escaped death," it quoted Sabir as saying.

Leopard numbers in India grew more than 60 percent between 2014 and 2018 to almost 13,000, according to the government, with the highest numbers in Madhya Pradesh.

They are less scared than tigers of people and often enter villages and even towns.

Attacks on adults are rare but children are more at risk. Last month a leopard snatched a four-year-old girl from her garden in Kashmir. Her mutilated body was found the next day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard spotting Madhya Pradesh birthday cake
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp