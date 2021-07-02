STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

4 political parties lodge FIR against Arunachal CM Khandu, Rijiju for 'ceding' Kimin town to Assam

Kimin, which is under the revenue jurisdiction of Arunachal’s Papum Pare district, was misrepresented, the parties said.

Published: 02nd July 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The issue involving the alleged attempt to “cede” Arunachal Pradesh town Kimin to Assam is getting murkier as four opposition parties in the Himalayan state have now lodged an FIR against Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Allegedly, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had covered up “Kimin” and “Arunachal” on signboards and foundation stones with white paste when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kimin on June 17 to inaugurate 12 strategic roads built by the BRO.

In the FIR lodged jointly with Kimin police station, People’s Party of Arunachal, Janata Dal (United), Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress alleged Khandu and Rijiju had connived with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to cede Kimin to Assam and consented by the defence ministry in violation of the Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Act, 1987.

Alleging that Kimin, which is under the revenue jurisdiction of Arunachal’s Papum Pare district, was misrepresented, they charged Khandu and Rijiju with grossly abusing their official authority and power, undermining the interest and the integrity of the state and its people.

Further, they accused the duo of compromising Arunachal’s territorial status by attempting to distort the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute. Khandu and Rijiju, as well as the Assam CM, were with the Defence Minister on that day.

After e-dedicating the roads, Singh had tweeted about attending the programme in the “North East” and shared a statement of his ministry that suggested the event was held in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.

Groups and organisations in Arunachal said the Defence Minister was misguided by the BRO on the venue of the event. The controversy has refused to die down despite an apology tendered by the BRO.

“The error was unintentional. The BRO never intended to hurt the sentiments of loving brothers and sisters of Arunachal Pradesh.,” BRO Additional Director General (East) PKH Singh had said recently.

Arunachal and Assam have been locked in a bitter border row for decades together.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kimin town Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu Kiren Rijiju Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp