STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delimitation commission to meet election officers and political leaders during Jammu and Kashmir visit next week

The PM, during the June 24 meeting with 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, had said the ongoing delimitation exercise has to happen quickly so that polls can be held to install an elected government.

Published: 02nd July 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi during the all-party meeting in Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

PM Narendra Modi during the all-party meeting in Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Delimitation Commission, which would be arriving on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from July 6-9, would interact with District Election Officers (DEOs) of all 20 districts of and leaders of political parties.The Commission headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, which has been tasked with redrawing Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in J&K, would meet DEOs in Pahalgam and Srinagar in Kashmir and Kishtwar and Jammu in Jammu.

The Commission would seek data on voters’ lists. Topography and other compositions of districts and Assembly constituencies would also be sought. Sources said J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer has invited political parties to interact with the Commission in Srinagar. Parties invited include National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Apni Party, CPI-M, Peoples Conference, Congress, JKANC, JKNPP and BJP. It is likely that representatives of all parties would attend the meeting.The NC, which has boycotted Delimitation Commission proceedings and PDP, which has been very vocal on Article 370 revocation, are also expected to attend the meetings.

It would be the Commission’s first visit to J&K after it was formed in March last year to carve out more Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in J&K after the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two UTs. Its one-year-term was extended this March. The delimitation exercise is carried out as per 2011 Census, in which Kashmir’s population was 68,88,475 and Jammu’s 53,78,538.

At present, the Assembly has 83 seats — 47 in Kashmir and 36 in Jammu. Once the delimitation exercise is completed, Assembly seats in J&K will increase to 90. After the June 24 all party meeting in New Delhi, the Centre unveiled a roadmap  of “Delimitation, election and statehood”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delimitation Commission Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp