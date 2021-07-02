Kumbh fake Covid testing: SIT adds another section to FIR

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Special Investigation Team has added Section 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc) in the already registered FIR against a firm and two pathology laboratories accused of irregularities in Covid-19 testing in Kumbh in Haridwar.

Rakesh Rawat from the SIT said, "The section jas been added as the ongoing investigation revealed new facts. It is non-bailable and carries a 10-year sentence if the offence is proved in court."

The case was registered last month under sections of Epidemic Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, IPC 420 (forgery), 468(forgery), 471(fraudulently using as genuine any document or electronic record), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 188 (punishment for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 and 270 (likely to spread infection).

Meanwhile, the role of Chief Medical Officer of Haridwar has come under scanner in the ongoing SIT probe in fake Kumbh tests.

Dr SK Jha, the CMO of Haridwar now was posted as CMO of Rudraprayag district last year Delphia Labs from Haryana was tasked with providing free first-aid services at Kedarnath last year. The same lab was also conducting Covid-19 tests in Haridwar during Kumbh. The angle is being probed by the SIT officials.