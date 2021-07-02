STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Loyalists put MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in driver's seat at home turf Gwalior

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, 'By rendering control of all the Gwalior-Chambal districts to Scindia loyalists, the CM has jolted his adversaries within the BJP.'

Published: 02nd July 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Barring one leader, all in-charge ministers of MP’s Gwalior-Chambal region are Scindia loyalists.

Barring one leader, all in-charge ministers of MP’s Gwalior-Chambal region are Scindia loyalists. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After plum portfolios in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia’s loyalists have been given control of districts of Gwalior-Chambal region in the CM’s nomination of ministers in-charge for all 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh late Wednesday late night.

The Scindia loyalists, including Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradumn Singh Tomar and Suresh Dhakad, were made in-charge ministers of Gwalior, Bhind, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Datia and Guna districts, all part of the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is considered Scindia’s family bastion.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s loyalist Bharat Singh Kushwah, who was allocated Morena and Sheopur, was the only non-Scindia camp person to be handed over the charges of districts in the region. Both Morena and Sheopur districts are part of Tomar’s constituency.

Another powerful politician from the same region, home minister Narottam Mishra was made in-charge minister of Indore while CM Chouhan’s loyalist and urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh was allocated Bhopal district. The other Scindia loyalists, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Prabhuram Chowdhary, Rajvardhan Singh Datigaon and OPS Bhadoria, were allocated Mandsaur, Alirajpur, Dhar, Shajapur, Dhar, Sehore, Damoh and Harda districts.

Commenting on the appointments, Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, “By rendering control of all the Gwalior-Chambal districts to Scindia loyalists, the CM has jolted his adversaries within the BJP, including Union minister Prahlad Patel and state BJP president VD Sharma.”

Securing place in BJP’s inner circles

Currently, nine out of the 30 ministers in the MP government are Scindia loyalists, who hold plum portfolios. With this, the former Congressman has tightened his grip in the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Jyotiraditya Scindia
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp