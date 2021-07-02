STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar denies links with firm under ED lens

MSCB then floated a tender to which 15 companies responded and Guru Commodity Services' bid of Rs 65.75 crore was the highest one, the bank sold to company, he said.

Published: 02nd July 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said he did not have any connection with Guru Commodity Services Pvt Ltd which is under the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) scanner, though a sugar mill owned by the company is being run by one of his relatives.

The central agency, which has attached Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana in Satara district in connection with the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam, claimed on Thursday that a company linked to Pawar and his wife was involved in the case.

Speaking to reporters here, the senior NCP leader said he had no idea why Guru Commodity Services -- which owns the sugar factory -- was facing probe.

"This sugar factory was among 14 mills which were sold after they failed to repay loans to MSC Bank. The Bombay High Court had asked the bank to give them one year and put them up for sale if they could not clear the outstanding amounts in that period," said Pawar.

The MSCB then floated a tender to which 15 companies responded and as Guru Commodity Services' bid of Rs 65.75 crore was the highest one, the bank sold the mill to the company, he said.

As per his information, no sick sugar mill had fetched so much price, he added.

Later, BVG group's Hanmant Gaikwad and one of his directors floated Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd and leased the mill from Guru Commodity Services, but they backtracked after suffering losses, Pawar said.

"One of my relatives, Rajendra Ghadge, then took the company on lease and started running it, but he also suffered losses for some years," he added.

He himself was not at all associated with Guru Commodity Services, the deputy CM said.

The new management of the mill decided to expand the business to avoid further losses and approached banks for loans of Rs 300 to 400 crore, he said.

"Obtaining all necessary permissions and following all procedures, the management expanded the business by obtaining a loan and started a distillery of one lakh liter capacity, increased the per day capacity of sugar production to 10,000 metric tonnes and this is why the mill is currently in good condition," he said.

The sugar mill is repaying the loans on time, Pawar added.

"I have not got into the details of why Guru Commodities is being probed by the ED because I do not have any relation with Guru Commodities," said Pawar.

There were several probes in the past by agencies such as the state CID, Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offences Wing, but nothing came of them, he said.

"Currently, everyone knows what kind of politics is going on in the country and there is no way to find out the reason behind it.

But there are places where justice can be sought and the mill management will try and go there," he said.

Earlier in the day, the NCP, which is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, alleged that there was a conspiracy to malign the image of the party and its leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawar ED case sugar factory BJP
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp