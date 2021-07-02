'Need to factor this in our strategy': Army chief thinks drone warfare will be on the rise

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A few days after a drone attack on the Indian Air Force base near Jammu, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that these will be used more often in future.

“Drones will be increasingly used in all sorts of combat in the future, both by the state and non-state actors and we will have to factor this in all our future plans,” General Naravane said on Thursday.

On June 27, in a first of its kind incident, two drones dropped payload on a building in the air base.

Talking about challenges, the General said easy availability of drones increases the complexity and challenges the armed forces have to face.

The Army has planned measures to handle this. “All our troops on ground have been sensitised to this evolving threat and we are developing capabilities to deal with it, both in the kinetic and non-kinetic realms,” said General Naravane.

Talking about the situation in Kashmir and along the Line of Control, the Army Chief said things have got better.

“Ever since the ceasefire understanding between the two DGMOs in February this year, the situation in J&K has seen a marked improvement.”

There has been little or no infiltration from across the Line of Control and the number of terror-related incidents in the Valley has also seen a considerable decline, General Naravane said.

“I am sure some inimical elements would not like peace to prevail in the Valley.”

Asked about the situation along the Line of Actual control in Eastern Ladakh, the Army Chief expressed hope that all issues will get resolved.

“The situation on LAC has been normal for quite some time, ever since the disengagement took place in February this year from the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso and as well as the Kailash Ranges. Since then, both sides have strictly adhered to the disengagement in letter and spirit.”

In February this year, troops from both sides had moved back along with their tanks, artillery and men and had dismantled structures created during the standoff period.

India and China are engaging at various political and diplomatic levels and also engaging military to military talks at various levels.

There are more than 50,000 troops deployed along the LAC in the Eastern Ladakh, with ongoing standoffs at the Gogra, Hot spring and Depsang.

“Talks between us are going on. This has helped build trust between the two sides and going ahead, we are sure that we will be able to resolve all remaining issues,” said General Naravane.