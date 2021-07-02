STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Need to factor this in our strategy': Army chief thinks drone warfare will be on the rise

Talking about challenges, the General said easy availability of drones increases the complexity and challenges the armed forces have to face.

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A few days after a drone attack on the Indian Air Force base near Jammu, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that these will be used more often in future.

“Drones will be increasingly used in all sorts of combat in the future, both by the state and non-state actors and we will have to factor this in all our future plans,” General Naravane said on Thursday.

On June 27, in a first of its kind incident, two drones dropped payload on a building in the air base.

Talking about challenges, the General said easy availability of drones increases the complexity and challenges the armed forces have to face.

The Army has planned measures to handle this. “All our troops on ground have been sensitised to this evolving threat and we are developing capabilities to deal with it, both in the kinetic and non-kinetic realms,” said General Naravane.

Talking about the situation in Kashmir and along the Line of Control, the Army Chief said things have got better.

“Ever since the ceasefire understanding between the two DGMOs in February this year, the situation in J&K has seen a marked improvement.” 

There has been little or no infiltration from across the Line of Control and the number of terror-related incidents in the Valley has also seen a considerable decline, General Naravane said.

“I am sure some inimical elements would not like peace to prevail in the Valley.”

Asked about the situation along the Line of Actual control in Eastern Ladakh, the Army Chief expressed hope that all issues will get resolved.

“The situation on LAC has been normal for quite some time, ever since the disengagement took place in February this year from the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso and as well as the Kailash Ranges. Since then, both sides have strictly adhered to the disengagement in letter and spirit.”

In February this year, troops from both sides had moved back along with their tanks, artillery and men and had dismantled structures created during the standoff period.

India and China are engaging at various political and diplomatic levels and also engaging military to military talks at various levels.

There are more than 50,000 troops deployed along the LAC in the Eastern Ladakh, with ongoing standoffs at the Gogra, Hot spring and Depsang.

“Talks between us are going on. This has helped build trust between the two sides and going ahead, we are sure that we will be able to resolve all remaining issues,” said General Naravane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force General MM Naravane Drones Indian Army
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp