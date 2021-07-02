STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA arrests two more LeT terrorists in Darbhanga railway station blast case

Mohammad Salim Ahmed and Kafil, both residents of Kairana in Shamli district of UP, would be produced before a special NIA court in Patna after obtaining a transit remand from the competent court.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA on Friday claimed to have arrested two terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba for their alleged involvement in the Darbhanga railway station blast case.

Mohammad Salim Ahmed and Kafil, both residents of Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, would be produced before a special NIA court in Patna after obtaining a transit remand from the competent court of UP, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was originally registered last month at Bihar's Darbhanga relating to an explosion in a parcel on platform number one of Darbhanga railway station.

The parcel had arrived in Darbhanga aboard Secunderabad-Darbhanga express.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) re-registered the case and arrested two accused -- Mohammad Nasir Khan and Imran Malik -- on June 30.

Salim and Kafil are key conspirators in the case.

They met at the residence of Salim in February and finalised the plan of planting an IED in a moving train so that casualties and extensive damage to property could be caused, the NIA official said.

Salim, a close associate of Pakistan-based LeT operative Iqbal Kana, was acting as a key intermediary between Kana and all the arrested accused.

He was also involved in channelling funds sent by Kana that were used in executing the terror act, the official said, adding that further investigation to unearth the complete conspiracy is underway.

