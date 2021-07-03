STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

54 days of BJP 2.0 in Assam: 11 killed in encounters, 6 'fleeing' accused sustain gunshot wounds

Assam's Special Director General of Police GP Singh had narrated on Twitter all the other failed attempts of the accused persons to flee.

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In the past 54 days since the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was installed in Assam, at least six people in police custody sustained gunshot wounds while trying to "flee".

The injured were a cop allegedly involved in a case of kidnapping, one involved in a case of rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, two cattle smugglers, a dacoit, and a drug peddler.

In the latest incident that took place on Friday night in Kokrajhar district, an alleged cattle smuggler was injured when the police fired at him. District Superintendent of Police, Thube Prateek Vijaykumar said the accused was attempting to flee after allegedly snatching the pistol of a police officer.

Assam's Special Director General of Police GP Singh had narrated on Twitter all the other failed attempts of the accused persons to flee.

According to him, on July 2, one Syed Ali (62), who is an accused in a case of rape and murder of a minor girl at Bhuragaon in Morigaon district, was injured in police firing while the person tried to escape under the garb of answering nature’s call.

On June 29, Raj Babu Singh, a police constable detained in connection with the kidnapping of a man from Guwahati, was injured in police firing while he was trying to escape from custody.

On June 26, an arrested veteran dacoit Sahidul Islam aka Sampatka had made an attempt to escape from the custody of Dhubri police using force. The police had cut short his run by opening fire in which he was injured.

Similarly, on June 24, one Mozammil Haque, who was arrested by Barpeta police in connection with cattle smuggling, had tried to "use force and escape from lawful custody". He was injured when the police fired to prevent his escape.

On June 22, an alleged drug peddler Safikul, who was arrested at Dharapur, tried to escape from police custody, and to prevent him from escaping, the police had fired that left him grievously injured.

Another person, an accused in a double rape and murder case in Kokrajhar district, was injured in police firing during a search operation. He was not in police custody then.

During the period, the police gunned down 11 persons, including nine militants. The insurgents were killed in three separate incidents.

The two others killed were one Kanwaldeep Singh Sidhu, a former officer with Railways Protection Special Force who was apprehended by the police for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping case in Guwahati. The police said he snatched a police weapon during travel and fired. He was injured in the retaliatory fire and succumbed to his injuries later.

Bubu Konwar, a gangster who was facing charges of murder, kidnapping, vehicle lifting, etc in more than 40 cases, was shot dead by the police on June 23.

On June 4, the Special DGP had tweeted: "My suggestion, advice, and warning to criminals, especially the repeat criminals - The recidivists - Take a cue from past few weeks about what lies ahead of you. We would not spare you, wherever you are."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Assam crime graph
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp