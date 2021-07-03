Chhattisgarh: Dhoni s/o Sachin Tendulkar didn't face interview for contractual teacher post, police complaint lodged

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Sounds weird! the applicant for the post of contractual teacher was Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his father's name cited in the list is Sachin Tendulkar—the two former Indian cricket captains.

What’s more interesting is the Chhattisgarh school education department has shortlisted Dhoni as one of the candidates for interview in the selection process for contractual teachers in the district of Raigarh, about 150 km east of Raipur.

And based on his 98 per cent marks achieved in graduation, his name figured on the top in the list of candidates.

The selection was to be done for the state government-owned English medium schools, which became exceptionally popular in the first year of its launch.

The new school education system equally caters to poor or underprivileged children. The online applications were invited by the school education department to fill up the post for contractual teachers .

Dhoni along with other applicants had applied online for the vacant posts.

However when he didn’t turn-up on the scheduled 2 July, the panel members to interview him got suspicious and decided to lodge a police compliant suspecting his application as “fake”.

“Based on the cut-off marks, his name was on the top of the list of applicants. He didn’t come to face the interview. We had a feeling the concern person may not be genuine. So we informed the school education department and lodged a police complaint for investigation”, said R P Aditya, district education officer in Raigarh.

According to the documents submitted, Dhoni is a resident of the capital Raipur and had shown himself as the graduate from the district Durg-based Chhatrapati Shivaji Institute of Technology, he added.