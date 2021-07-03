STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dehradun diary: Char Dham Yatra matter headed for Supreme Court

The Uttarakhand state health department has issued notices to 13 hospitals in the after reporting 218 backlog deaths.

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Char Dham Yatra

Char Dham Yatra

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Yatra matter headed for Supreme Court
The Uttarakhand government has decided to challenge the Uttarakhand High Court stay on Char Dham Yatra in Supreme Court. Officials from the state government said the stay will be challenged on the grounds of preparedness, socio-economic reasons and various other factors. Subodh Uniyal, spokesperson of the government and state cabinet minister, said: “The directives were issued before we got the honorable high court’s orders. Soon an appeal will be filed in the honorable Supreme Court.” 

Backlog deaths and hospitals in the dock
The Uttarakhand state health department has issued notices to 13 hospitals in the after reporting 218 backlog deaths. The number of backlog deaths in the state has jumped to 1,217. In all, 15 hospitals in the state reported these deaths. District Kospital, Pithoragarh, topped the chart with 47. As per law, hospitals have to report deaths within 24 hours. In many cases, deaths were reported much later. These backlog deaths have raised questionsd about the real death toll in Uttarakhand. Interestingly, 89 backlog deaths were reported on October 17, followed by 29 on May 9 and 65 May 14. On June 23, Uttarakhand High Court came down heavily on the state government over audit of Covid-19 deaths in the second wave of the pandemic. A division bench said: “This is totally vague and not acceptable.”

State low on health budget expenditure
Among the Himalayan states, Uttarakhand has the lowest percent of total revenue budget expenditure on public health at 6.8%, compared to J&K (7.7%), Northeast (7.5%) and Himachal Pradesh (7.6%), according to a recent research conducted by analysts in the state. “States that invest more in public health will be able to ensure safe and sustained growth. Unfortunately for Uttarakhand, the scenario has been just the opposite,” says Rishabh Shrivastava, head of research and communications, Social Development for Communities Foundation. 

Roorkee tech hub becomes functional
Divyasampark I-Hub Roorkee for Devices Materials and Technology Foundation, that intends to serve as a cyber-physical systems (CPS) technology hub and promote technology innovation and entrepreneurship, became fully functional at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee last week. The Technology Innovation Hub is founded under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), and seeks to act as a unified solution for nearly 356 central technologies. Financially supported by the Government of India, cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 135 crore for the next five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Char Dham Yatra Supreme Court
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp