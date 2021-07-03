ED raids in Delhi, UP in alleged religious conversion PMLA case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at various locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in a recent case of alleged conversion of some deaf students and poor people to Islam in UP with purported funding from abroad, official sources said.

The raids are being conducted at six places in Delhi and UP, they said.

The central probe agency had late last month filed a criminal case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe this case unearthed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

The ATS arrested two men, residents of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, and claimed that they ran an outfit named Islamic Dawah Center, that purportedly had access to funds from Pakistan's inter-services intelligence (ISI) and other foreign agencies to carry out their alleged illegal activities.

The police had identified the arrested accused as Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam.