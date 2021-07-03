STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government report shows 3% drop in women’s role in leading scientific research

The data shows that 83 per cent of Co-PIs were male and 17 per cent were female.

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The involvement of women as science leaders seems to have reported a downfall as their percentage leading research projects has decreased by 3 percent over the last year, said a recent government report.

Women Principal Investigators (PIs) participation in research that received Extramural Research (EMR) support (through peer-reviewed competitive grant mechanism) was 28 per cent during 2018-19 as compared to 31 per cent in 2017-18, according to the Directory of Extramural Research & Development (R&D) Project 2018-19 report released by the government recently.

Of the total 4,626 projects, 72 per cent of PIs were male heading around 74 per cent of the projects, while women led 26 per cent of the projects.Information on Co-Principal Investigators (Co-PIs) is recorded specifically with an intent to highlight the wider participation of women in EMR. The data shows that 83 per cent of Co-PIs were male and 17 per cent were female.

The report also showed that extramural R&D support or R&D support through peer-reviewed competitive grant mechanisms by the central government was Rs 2,091.04 crore in 2018-19 as compared to Rs 2,036.32 crore in 2017-18. The number of projects supported has increased, as has the number of PIs. A total of 3,839 PIs undertook 4,616 projects in comparison to 3,491 PIs undertaking 4,137 projects during 2017-18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women researchers
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp