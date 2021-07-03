No significant decline in Maharashtra Covid case and death figures

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In many states, the second wave of Covid-19 has subsided. But Maharashtra is still reporting high numbers. At present, daily positive cases across the state are between 6,000 to 10,000.

According to an ICMR scientist, in the first wave, Maharashtra was most affected. Even in the second, the delta variant was widespread. So it will take time for the second wave to recede. He said there are multiple reasons, such as the high influx of travellers.

“Mumbai and Pune are international centres and industrial hubs. A large number of outsiders come in and go out. That population spreads the virus. Also, labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states are engaged in various sectors like realty, automobile and white colour jobs in IT and finance sectors. These people leave the state when Covid positivity is at its peak and come back when it is down. These people may also carry and spread the virus,” said the scientist, requesting anonymity.

“In anticipation of a third wave and spread of the Delta Plus variant, we started testing, tracing and treating aggressively. Positivity may be high, but there is no severity now,” added the scientist.Regions in western Maharashtra, Kolhapur in particular, are reporting a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent since last two months — the highest in the state. “Kolhapur is a border district connecting Maharashtra and Karnataka and an old and affluent business city. It is connected to Pune and other metros. It is also a halting spot for transport businesses. Therefore, it continues to report high positivity in the fag end of the second wave,” said a senior government official.

Pradeep Awate, deputy director of Maharashtra’s health department, said this is the only state conducting a high numbers of tests consistently. “We have got clear instructions not to conceal any case and deaths either. It is true that positive cases are still high, but the situation is improving day by day. Even though positive cases are steady, it can be noted that that there has been no significant rise. That is also important. Very soon, we are expecting a major drop in positive cases,” said Awate.