STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Public spat as CDS calls Air Force a support arm, Air Chief says it is not

The  formation of the Chief of Defence Staff in December 2019 was to integrate and synergise the armed forces to prepare them to meet the requirements of modern warfare.

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Differences over the proposed integrated command system of defence forces came out in public view on Friday when Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat termed the Air Force just a supporting arm, while Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said “it is not”. 

Speaking at a defence summit on Friday, Gen Rawat said the “Air force is required to provide support to the ground forces. Do not forget, Air Force continues to remain a supporting arm to the armed forces just as the Artillery or Engineers support the Combatant Arms in the Army…. They have an adequate charter of supporting the ground forces in times of war,” the CDS added.

Later, speaking at the same event, the Air Chief said, “Air power has a huge role to play in any of the integrated battle areas and it is not an issue of support alone.”Calling the formation of the theatre commands much more complex the Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said, “Air force is for the formation of theatre commands. But the issues we have raised is about how we should do it. It is the most important reform that has an impact on warfighting.”

When asked about the charter of the Indian Air Force, Bhadauria said, “Every service has its own doctrine, the best knowledge of how to employ the capabilities and capacities to get the best results.”The 1.4 million Indian Armed Forces, Army, Navy and Air Force function to secure and defend the nation under 17 functional commands.

The  formation of the Chief of Defence Staff in December 2019 was to integrate and synergise the armed forces to prepare them to meet the requirements of modern warfare. Theaterisation is one of the charters of the CDS. There are plans are to integrate the forces into five theatre commands – Air Defence, Maritime Theatre, Eastern Theatre, Western Theatre and Northern Theatre. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RKS Bhadauria Bipin Rawat Air Force Air Chief Marshal CDs
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp