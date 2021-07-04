STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army chief Naravane to inaugurate war memorial for Indian soldiers in Italy, will also visit UK

During the four-day visit, General MM Naravane  will be meeting his counterparts and senior military leaders of these countries with an aim of enhancing India's defence cooperation.

Published: 04th July 2021 03:41 PM

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane will embark on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and Italy from July 5 to 8.

He will be inaugurating the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and will be briefed at the Italian Army's Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchingola, Rome.

As per the Ministry of Defence, during the four-day visit, he will be meeting his counterparts and senior military leaders of these countries with an aim of enhancing India's defence cooperation.

His visit to the United Kingdom is scheduled for two days (July 5 and 6) during which the COAS will interact with the Secretary of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of General Staff and other dignitaries.

He will also be visiting various army formations where he will exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest.

During the second leg of his tour (July 7 and 8), the Army Chief will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Staff of the Italian Army. 

