People who say Muslims should leave India can’t be Hindus: RSS

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Making a strong pitch for communal harmony and nationalism, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday that there cannot be dominance of either Hindus or Muslims in a democracy like India, as there can only be dominance of Indians in the country.

Addressing an event organized by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (an RSS inspired organization of Muslims) in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, the RSS Sarsanghchalak said, “Development isn’t possible without unity in the country. The basis of unity should be nationalism and the glory of ancestors.”

“It has been proven that we’re descendents of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years. People cannot be differentiated on how they worship, as all people in India have the same DNA. Hindu and Muslim are not two groups, there is nothing to unite as they are already together. If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then that person isn’t a Hindu,” Bhagwat maintained.

While coming down heavily on incidents of lynching particularly over incidents of alleged cow slaughter and smuggling, the RSS chief said, “Cow is a holy animal, but the people who are lynching others are against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality.” He, however, added that at times false cases of lynching have been registered against people.

Reiterating his call for nationalism and communal harmony, Bhagwat said, “The only solution to Hindu-Muslim conflict is dialogue and not discord.” Adding in the same vein, Bhagwat said, “Don't get trapped in the cycle of fear that Islam is in danger in India.”

Beginning his speech, Bhagwat said he was attending the event neither for any image makeover nor for any vote bank politics. “Neither the Sangh is in politics nor does it bother about maintaining an image. It works endlessly for strengthening the nation and furthering the welfare of all in the society,” he maintained.

At the event, the RSS chief released the book titled, ‘Vaicharik Samanvay:Ek Vyavharik Pahal,’ which is penned by Dr Khwaja Iftekhar Ahmad, who was the advisor to the former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao.