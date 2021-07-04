STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Heatwaves claimed over 17,000 lives in 50 years in India: Study

A heatwave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is greater than the normal maximum temperature which is greater than 40 degrees Celsius.

Published: 04th July 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sun, heat, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Heatwaves have claimed more than 17,000 lives in 50 years in India, according to a paper recently published by the country's top meteorologists.

The paper said there were 706 heatwave incidents in the country from 1971-2019.

The research paper was authored by M Rajeevan, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Science, along with scientists Kamaljit Ray, S S Ray, R K Giri and A P Dimri, earlier this year.

Kamaljit Ray is the lead author of the paper.

Heatwave is one of the extreme weather events (EWE).

In 50 years (1971-2019) EWE killed 1,41,308 people.

Of this, 17,362 people were killed due to heatwave -- a little over 12 percent of the total deaths recorded, the study said.

The maximum heatwave deaths were in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, it added.

Core Heatwave Zone (CHZ) is the most prone area for heatwave (HW) and severe heatwave (SHW) with the highest frequency of occurrence during the month of May.

The CHZ covers states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The study assumes significance in the backdrop of recent heat waves in different parts of northern hemisphere.

Earlier this week, an intense heatwave swept through parts of Canada and the US in north America claiming lives of scores of people.

Vancouver recorded a record-breaking temperature of more than 49 degrees Celsius.

In India, the north Indian plains and the hills also experienced heatwave.

In the plains, temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts earlier this week.

The paper also noted that there is an increase in mortality due to heatwaves, an extreme weather event, and lightning for vulnerable states.

Heatwave over a station is declared only when the actual temperature of the station is 40 degrees Celsius for the plains and 30 degrees Celsius for hilly regions.

However, when the maximum temperature is 40 degree Celsius for coastal stations and 45 degrees Celsius for other stations, conditions are declared as heatwave.

A heatwave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is greater than the normal maximum temperature which is greater than 40 degrees Celsius.

In a written response to a question on heatwaves in Lok Sabha in January 2020, Earth Sciences minister Harsh Vardhan had said the latest studies show an increase in temperatures as well as the occurrence of heatwaves in many parts of the country during the recent years.

One of the reasons for the increase in heat waves is global warming associated with the increase in greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide, methane etc in the atmosphere, he had said.

In 2017, there were 30 instances of heatwave in the country -- Andhra Pradesh (1), Jharkhand (2), Maharashtra (6), Odisha (8), Telangana (12), West Bengal (1).

The year 2018 recorded 12 instances of heatwave -- Uttar Pradesh (2), Maharashtra (5), Jharkhand (1), Kerala (3), Chattisgarh (1).

In 2019, there were 26 incidents of heatwave in Maharashtra (15), Kerala (6), Bihar (4), Rajasthan (1).

Heatwave is also associated with health risks.

Four common health impacts resulting from excessive exposure to heatwaves include dehydration, cramps, exhaustion and heatstroke.

It is also learnt that there is a sharp rise in the number of cases of acute gastroenteritis and food poisoning due to spoilage of food and reduction of its shelf life owing to high temperatures.

There is also a rise in the number of cases of anxiety, palpitations, nervousness and behavioural change linked to extreme temperature rise, Vardhan had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heatwave heatwave deaths heatwave deaths in India
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp