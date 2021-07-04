STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha demands immediate bail for ailing Stan Swamy arrested in Elgar case

The JJM, releasing a statement on Sunday, said that 84-year old Father Stan Swamy’s health has deteriorated and he has been put on a ventilator at the Holy Family hospital.The JJM, releasing a stateme

Published: 04th July 2021

Stan Swamy

Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Looking at the critical health conditions of Father Stan Swamy, the Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM), a network of several people’s organisations and activists, on Sunday demanded immediate bail and all other necessary medical and facilities for him.

The network also demanded that Swamy should be released and sent back to Jharkhand as soon as possible as denying bail to an elderly and ailing person, with limited mobility and no history of violence against others, is beyond comprehension.

The NIA arrested Swamy in Bhima Koregaon case on October 8, last year, in a case related to the violence which erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on January 1 in 2018, leaving one dead and several others injured.

The JJM in a statement, said that 84-year old Father Stan Swamy’s health has deteriorated and he has been put on a ventilator at the Holy Family hospital.

“Swamy’s situation is said to be critical. The NIA and central government are solely responsible for the sufferings of this elderly person and the current state of affair. The NIA court also played its role by denying him a bail on both medical grounds and merit and assurances of the Maharashtra government regarding support for Stan Swamy are yet to be seen,” stated the release issued by JJM.

Since early May, Stan was keeping unwell at Taloja jail as he had fever, cough, extreme weakness and a running stomach, it added. The statement further added that without an iota of evidence against Swamy in the case, he has been languishing in the jail and is now battling for his life.

Also, denying bail to an elderly and ailing person, with limited mobility and no history of violence against others, is beyond comprehension, it said.

“Moreover, the arsenal report, prepared on the basis of electronic evidences collected by the NIA, has exposed how fake documents were planted into the computers of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. Stan himself clearly told the NIA that some so-called extracts allegedly taken from his computer were fabricated and that he disowned them,” stated the statement released by JJM.

Adivasis, Gram Sabhas, civil society, several political leaders and parties, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself have condemned Stan’s arrest and expressed support and solidarity with him, it said.

The statement further stated, “Had the investigating agencies and the court taken a humanitarian approach, Stan would not have to go through this suffering as he is fighting for his life, while the central government continues to look away.”

“Therefore, JJM demands all necessary medical and specialised treatment for Stan Swamy. It further demands that the High Court immediately grants him bail to him and ensure that he is sent back to Jharkhand as soon as possible,” stated the statement.

