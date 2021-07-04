STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navjot Sidhu bats for 300 units of free electricity, 24-hour power supply in Punjab

The cricketer-turned-politician reiterated that faulty power purchase agreements signed during the erstwhile SAD-BJP regime should be nullified through a law.

Published: 04th July 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Amid a power crisis in Punjab, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday pitched for providing up to 300 units of free electricity and round-the-clock power supply to consumers in the state.

Sidhu also said that domestic and industrial consumers should be given electricity at cheaper rates.

Punjab already provides 9000 crore subsidy but we must do more for Domestic & Industrial consumer giving power at Rs 3-5 per unit instead of surcharge inflated Rs 10-12 per unit, along 24-hour supply with No Power-Cuts & Free Power (Up to 300 Units). It is definitely achievable, said Sidhu in a tweet.

Sidhu's tweet came days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised 300 units of free electricity for each household and 24-hour power supply if his party AAP comes to power next year.

The cricketer-turned-politician reiterated that faulty power purchase agreements signed during the erstwhile SAD-BJP regime should be nullified through a law.

Let us start with Congress High Command's Pro-People 18 Point Agenda and get rid of the faulty un-negotiable Badal-signed Power Purchase Agreements through New Legislation in Punjab Vidhan Sabha fixing rates as per National Power Exchange with No fixed charges ! said Sidhu in another tweet.

Sidhu had earlier also batted for a law to nullify the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed during the tenure of the previous SAD-BJP government.

The Amritsar East legislator has been at loggerheads with the Punjab chief minister and has attacked him over a host of issues in the past.

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said his government would soon announce its legal strategy to counter the ill-conceived PPAs during the previous SAD-BJP regime.

Singh had also said these PPAs, which were already under review, had put an atrociously unnecessary financial burden on the state.

Of the 139 PPAs signed during by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government, 17 were enough to cater to the state's full power demand, the CM had said.

The remaining 122 for 1314 MWs of expensive power were inexplicably signed, putting an unnecessary financial burden on the state, he had said.

Before coming to power in 2017, the Congress had promised that it would renegotiate the existing PPAs to ensure low cost power.

Punjab had been reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with urban and rural areas facing long hours of load shedding amid scorching heat.

The State-owned power utility PSPCL on Saturday had said that following the measures taken by the state government, eight-hours of power was being supplied to all agriculture consumers and there were also no scheduled power cuts on domestic, commercial, small and medium supply industrial consumers in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp