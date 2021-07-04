STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiv Sena and BJP not enemies; appropriate decision will be taken as per situation: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said his party and former ally Shiv Sena are not enemies though there are differences of opinions on certain issues.

Published: 04th July 2021 09:33 PM

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said his party and former ally Shiv Sena are "not enemies" though there are differences of opinions on certain issues between them and added there are no "ifs and buts" in politics.

Responding to a query on whether there is a possibility of the two former allies coming together again, Fadnavis said "appropriate decision" will be taken dependent on the situation.

When asked about his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the possibility of the BJP and Shiv Sena coming together again, Fadnavis said, "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken as per prevailing situations".

He was addressing a press conference on the eve of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.

"The BJP and the Shiv Sena are not enemies though there are differences of opinions. An appropriate decision will be taken as per situation," the former chief minister said.

Fadnavis said, "Our friend (read Shiv Sena) contested the 2019 Assembly elections with us. But after polls, they (Sena) joined hands with the very people (NCP and Congress) against whom we contested the polls".

Notably, the Sena and the BJP fell out after the elections over the issue of the chief minister's post which the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had staked claim to.

The Sena later joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Thackeray as the chief minister.

In the same vein, Fadnavis said Central investigating agencies are probing various cases in Maharashtra on orders of the high court and there is no political pressure on them.

Fadnavis' statement comes against the backdrop of Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhdav Thackeray meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately during his visit to Delhi last month when he had led a delegation of state ministers.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tried to dismiss "rumours" about his meeting with BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday.

"The more such rumours spread, the stronger the MVA alliance will become. We may have political and ideological differences, but if we come face-to-face at public functions, we will cordially greet each other. I have had coffee with Shelar openly," the Sena's chief spokesperson had said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis expressed anguish over the suicide of an MPSC aspirant in Pune over the uncertainty of the final interview before he could get a government job.

"Due to the apathetic attitude of the MPSC, no members were appointed and examinations and Interviews are not being held," he said and demanded an overhaul of the state public service commission.

