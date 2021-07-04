STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court to examine original records of Ramdev's statement on allopathy

Multiple FIRs have been lodged against Ramdev in Patna and Raipur following complaints by the Indian Medical Association.

Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court would examine on Monday the original records of the statements of Yoga guru Ramdev on the use of allopathic medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic following his plea to stay investigation and transfer the cases lodged against him in this connection to Delhi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy would on Monday hear the plea of Ramdev seeking clubbing of the FIRs on the issue and their transfer to Delhi.

As an interim relief, Ramdev has also urged for a stay on the investigation in connection with the criminal complaints.

"What is the original thing which he has said? You have not placed the whole thing," the bench had observed which prompted senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev, to say that the original records of his statements would be filed.

The criminal complaints have been lodged by Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Bihar and Chhattisgarh over his alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Patna and Raipur chapters of the IMA have lodged complaints against Ramdev,alleging that his remarks are likely to cause prejudice to the COVID control mechanism and may dissuade people from availing proper treatment against the pandemic.

The yoga guru has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC have been invoked against him.

Ramdev, whose alleged statements stirred a nationwide debate over the issue of Allopathy versus Ayurveda, however, had withdrawn his statements on May 23 after receiving a letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who had called his remarks as "inappropriate".

The top court is likely to also consider a plea of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) which has sought permission to become a party to the case, alleging that Ramdev insulted allopathy and "instigated" people to disregard vaccines and treatment protocols.

The DMA, having 15,000 Delhi doctors as members, has claimed that Ramdev's Patanjali earned over Rs 1,000 crore by selling Coronil kits which were not approved by medical bodies.

