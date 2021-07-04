STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uncollected ashes of COVID-19 victims being used to develop park at Bhopal crematorium

Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat was the only Hindu crematorium for the funeral of COVID-19 patients in Bhopal.

Published: 04th July 2021 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

A Bhopal crematorium burns bodies in rows as the facilities get overwhelmed by the number of deaths.

A Bhopal crematorium burns bodies in rows as the facilities get overwhelmed by the number of deaths. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A park is being developed at a Hindu crematorium in Bhopal using the ashes of those who died due to COVID-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic this year, its management committee has said.

This novel idea is being implemented at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat using 21 truckloads of the ashes of the dead, which kept lying at the facility as their relatives failed to collect that due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions and its proper disposal posed a challenge before the management.

The park will be developed on 12,000 square feet of land at the crematorium in memory of those who lost their lives due to the pandemic, an office-bearer of the crematorium's management committee said.

"Over 6,000 bodies were cremated at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in adherence to COVID-19 protocol during a 90-day period from March 15 to June 15. Most of the family members collected the bones and left the ashes due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions," Mamtesh Sharma, its management committee secretary told PTI.

"Due to this, 21 truckloads of ashes of the deceased were left in the crematorium. It was hard and not environment-friendly to release the ashes into the Narmada river. Doing so could have polluted the river. So, the decision about developing a park using the ashes was taken," he said.

Sharma said a land surface has been developed on 12,000 square feet of land in the crematorium by using the ashes of the dead, soil, cow dung, wood sawdust, sand, among other things, to develop the park.

This garden is being developed using Japan's 'Miyawaki technique', through which about 3,500-4,000 plants can be accommodated, he said.

Sharma said that under this technique, these plants will take 15 to 18 months to grow into a tree.

Committee president Arun Choudhary said the decision was taken to keep the memory of the dead permanent by developing this park in the crematorium campus.

"We have urged the family members of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, to participate in the plantation work. The management committee will take care of these plants till they grow into a tree," he said.

Committee's treasurer Ajay Dubey said the plantation on the given land will start from July 5.

"The plantation activity will continue from July 5 to 7 and the people of the city can make their contribution by planting saplings during this," he said.

Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat was the only Hindu crematorium for the funeral of COVID-19 patients in Bhopal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhopal Bhopal Coronavirus ​COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp