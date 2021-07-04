UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test to take place on August 20

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission's Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 will take place on August 20.

Pravir Kumar, Chairman, UPSSSC informed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given his approval for holding the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 on August 20, 2021.

"A total number of candidates in this exam is 20,73,540 and the exam would be conducted in all the 75 districts of the State," Kumar said.

"One of the most critical issues in this regard is the selection of suitable Examination Centres. Chief Minister has given very strict instructions in this regard that only those Exam Centres should be identified for the conduct of this exam that has a clean record and background", reads a release directed to Commissioners and all DMs.

The exam will take place amid the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pravir Kumar, Chairman, UPSSSC would be holding Division-wise meetings (either offline or online, as convenient) between July 7-9 in this regard.