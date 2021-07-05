CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury 'pained, outraged' over demise of Stan Swamy

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said he was pained and outraged over the death of Father Stan Swamy.

Swamy, an 84-year-old priest-activist arrested under an anti-terror law in the Elgar Parishad case last year, died on Monday, in the middle of his fight for bail on health grounds. The Jesuit priest had been on ventilator support since Sunday, when his health worsened drastically.

Deeply pained & outraged at the death of Father Stan Swamy.

A jesuit priest & social activist he tirelessly helped the marginalised.

Draconian UAPA custody, inhuman treatment since October 2020 with no charge established.

Accountability must be fixed for this murder in custody. pic.twitter.com/iQ8XrfRb9n — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) July 5, 2021

