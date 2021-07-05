STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand for plumbers, electricians in rural areas to go up in near future: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the demand for plumbers, electricians and fitters will increase at the village level in the coming years.

Published: 05th July 2021 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the demand for plumbers, electricians and fitters will increase at the village level in the coming years.

In such a situation, many rural youth should be trained in courses like plumbing, electrical work and fitter roles through the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC), he said at a review meeting of the state-run body.

He said coordination should be established with various departments by setting targets to provide employment to more youth through skill development.

Gehlot also directed for timely implementation of budget announcements and effective monitoring.

The CM said it should be ensured that the training partner firms selected by the corporation provide placement to the prescribed number of trained youth as per the terms of the MoU.

RSLDC Chairman Neeraj K Pawan said 100 beggars have been trained in the scheme to link beggars with employment, out of whom 40 have got work in Akshaya Patra, a non-profit organisation.

Pawan said 39,193 youth have been given 4-month-long training in plumbing, fitting and electrician under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Comments

