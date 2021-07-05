Half of BJP MLAs want to be with TMC: Saugata Roy

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress claimed half of the BJP’s MLAs are in touch with its leadership and a decision on whether all of them will be inducted is yet to be taken. The party also said it was not happy with the Calcutta High Court’s recent order observing that the state government is in denial mode on the issue of post-poll violence.

“More than half of BJP’s newly elected MLAs are in touch with our party, expressing their willingness to join. The party is yet to take a stand on this issue. It is the chief minister who will take the final decision,’’ said TMC MP and spokesperson Saugata Roy.

Ever since her stupendous victory in the Assembly elections, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has opened the door only for Mukul Roy. Many BJP MLAs, who had defected from the TMC, said they were not happy with the saffron camp’s political narrative.

Former minister Rajib Banerjee, who joined the BJP ahead of the elections, said he was not happy with the party’s divisive politics. Roy also said the party was not happy with the Calcutta High Court’s observation on post-poll violence. “The observation and order was given by a bench of five judges which include acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal. We wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking removal of Bindal.”

Last month, TMC MLA and Bar Council of West Bengal chairperson Ashok Kumar Deb had alleged that Bindal was biased in the hearing of some prominent cases. Condemning the HC order engaging the National Human Rights Commission to submit a report, Roy said there was no need to engage the NHRC. “Such order is suitable when there is no government. We have a stable government and the state has its own human rights commission.”