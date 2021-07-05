STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moderna's mRNA COVID vaccine expected to reach India this week: Sources

The GAVI Alliance is a global health partnership of public and private sector organizations dedicated to 'immunisation for all'.

Published: 05th July 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker inoculates a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: US giant drug maker Moderna's COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is expected to reach India this week after the completion of some official formalities, informed sources. After getting the vaccines it's going to be distributed among government hospitals of the country.

"On behalf of COVAX, Gavi is working closely with the US government and other partners to operationalise dose donations and get doses delivered as quickly as possible so that countries can continue to protect their most at-risk groups. More information on volumes and timelines will follow in due course," said a spokesperson of GAVI Alliance to ANI on delivery of Moderna to India.

The GAVI Alliance (formerly the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) is a global health partnership of public and private sector organizations dedicated to "immunisation for all". It provides a unique opportunity for a wide range of partners to build consensus around policies, strategies, and priorities and to recommend responsibility of the implementation to the partner with the most experience and insight in the area. GAVI has developed innovative approaches to international health and development.

Last week, Indian drug regulators granted permission to Cipla company to import donated doses of Moderna from the US. These doses will be given to the central government and will be available in selected hospitals of the country, where vaccines can be stored easily.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday informed that more than 36.97 crore (36,97,70,980) vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, through all sources. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 34,95,74,408 doses as per data available at 8 am today.

According to a press release, more than 2.01 crore (2,01,96,572) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and private hospitals.

"The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," the statement read.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and union territories by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territory. (ANI)

