STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No joint decision taken on participating in proceedings of delimitation commission: PAGD

The PAGD said no joint decision has been taken over participating in the proceedings of the delimitation commission.

Published: 05th July 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday said no joint decision has been taken over participating in the proceedings of the delimitation commission and it was left to the individual parties of the alliance to decide whether to meet the members of the body or not.

"As far as the PAGD is concerned, our stand is that these are autonomous bodies and the respective political parties will decide over it. Whatever the parties think is suitable for them, they will take steps accordingly," PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami told reporters here.

The delimitation commission has invited the leaders of all national, regional and registered political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for separate meetings during its visit to the Union Territory from Tuesday.

The commission, led by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, will undertake a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from July 6-9 and interact with the leaders of political parties and officials to gather first-hand inputs on the conduct of the mega exercise to carve out new electoral constituencies in the Union Territory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PAGD Peoples Alliance For Gupkar Declaration MY Tarigami
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp