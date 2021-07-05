STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OBC resolution to be moved by Maharashtra govt in Legislature 'misleading': Devendra Fadnavis 

The Supreme Court earlier this year quashed quota for the OBCs in local bodies after observing that the total number of seats earmarked for various communities should not exceed 50%.

Published: 05th July 2021 11:40 AM

BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Monday termed as "misleading" the resolution to be moved by the state government in the Legislature asking the Centre to furnish population data of OBCs based on the 2011 census, so that political reservations for members of the OBCs in local bodies can stay.

The Supreme Court earlier this year quashed quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies after observing that the total number of seats earmarked for various communities, including the SCs sand STs, should not exceed 50 per cent of its total strength.

Talking to reporters ahead of the commencement of the Maharashtra's Legislature's monsoon session, Fadnavis said the SC had asked for an empirical inquiry (into the issue of OBCs population) through the State Backward Class Commission.

"The apex court has not asked for census data. The resolution is time pass, face saver and misleading, and will not yield anything. But, we will support the resolution as we want to stand by the OBCs," the BJP leader said.

The resolution, to be moved in both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature, says the State Backward Class Commission has been set up and it requires social, economic and caste-based census data of 2011, to prepare an empirical data of the OBC population.

This data is required for restoring reservations to the OBCs in local bodies elections.

