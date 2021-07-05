STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public parks can't be used for social, cultural function: National Green Tribunal

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by city resident AK Malik against the allotment of an open park by DDA to Agrani Matri Mandir in District Park, Sector 14, Rohini.

Published: 05th July 2021 06:29 PM

NGT

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noting that public parks cannot be used for social, cultural, commercial, marriage or other functions, the National Green Tribunal on Monday formed a committee to submit report on a plea against the allotment of space by the DDA to a temple in District Park here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted the committee comprising officials from District Magistrate, North Delhi, Delhi Development Authority , Delhi Pollution Control Committee and North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"We direct the Joint Committee to furnish a factual and action taken report in the matter by e-mail. The DPCC will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance," the bench said. The matter is listed for next hearing on November 8.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by city resident AK Malik against the allotment of an open park by DDA to Agrani Matri Mandir in District Park, Sector 14, Rohini. The plea alleged that this has affected the right of the residents to open space and also created a source of noise pollution.

"Loudspeakers and DJs are played at full volume even after 10 pm. Commercial activities are also carried out in the form of holding functions. It is well settled that a public park cannot be used in the manner alleged in the application," the plea said.

The NGT had earlier directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to ensure that no park is used for holding any social, cultural, commercial and marriage or other functions in the national capital.

