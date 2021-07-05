Rafale deal: BJP hits back after Rahul Gandhi questions govt intent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi put out an online poll on Sunday questioning the Centre’s alleged reluctance in conducting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the multi-billion-dollar Rafale jets deal.

At 10:45 am, Rahul conducted the online poll on Twitter, asking why the “Modi government is not ready for a JPC probe”. The options given by him were “Guilt conscience”, “Need to save friends”, “JPC doesn’t want a Rajya Sabha seat”, “All of the above”.

The alleged scam in the Rs 59,000 crore deal was one of Rahul’s main poll planks going into the 2019 General elections, in which BJP returned with an even greater, historic mandate. Leading the Congress campaign, Rahul tried to question PM’s clean image in rallies with the slogan “Chowkidar chor hai”, which apparently backfired.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the deal was an inter-governmental one between India and France and one of the two countries had initiated a probe while the other was yet to even comment.

“It’s been 24 hours since France has ordered a probe on matters like corruption, influence peddling, money laundering, favouritism. The whole nation, the whole world is now looking to New Delhi. Why the silence?” Khera said.

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra sought to know why the UPA government did not procure the fighter planes for 10 years despite a depleted squadron strength of the IAF, “Is it because the Gandhi family did not get their desired ‘commission’?” he asked. Patra said it does not sound well when the Congress party accuses others of jeopardising national security. It is astounding that yet again the Congress has taken the “abuse” way, Patra said.