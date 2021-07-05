STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rafale deal: BJP hits back after Rahul Gandhi questions govt intent

The alleged scam in the Rs 59,000 crore deal was one of Rahul’s main poll planks going into the 2019 General elections, in which BJP returned with an even greater, historic mandate.

Published: 05th July 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | INC official Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi put out an online poll on Sunday questioning the Centre’s alleged reluctance in conducting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the multi-billion-dollar Rafale jets deal.

At 10:45 am, Rahul conducted the online poll on Twitter, asking why the “Modi government is not ready for a JPC probe”. The options given by him were “Guilt conscience”, “Need to save friends”, “JPC doesn’t want a Rajya Sabha seat”, “All of the above”.

The alleged scam in the Rs 59,000 crore deal was one of Rahul’s main poll planks going into the 2019 General elections, in which BJP returned with an even greater, historic mandate. Leading the Congress campaign, Rahul tried to question PM’s clean image in rallies with the slogan “Chowkidar chor hai”, which apparently backfired.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the deal was an inter-governmental one between India and France and one of the two countries had initiated a probe while the other was yet to even comment.

“It’s been 24 hours since France has ordered a probe on matters like corruption, influence peddling, money laundering, favouritism. The whole nation, the whole world is now looking to New Delhi. Why the silence?” Khera said.

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra sought to know why the UPA government did not procure the fighter planes for 10 years despite a depleted squadron strength of the IAF, “Is it because the Gandhi family did not get their desired ‘commission’?” he asked. Patra said it does not sound well when the Congress party accuses others of jeopardising national security.  It is astounding that yet again the Congress has taken the “abuse” way,  Patra said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Rafale deal BJP
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp