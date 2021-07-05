Retired IAS officer faces complaints over non-action in Chhattisgarh Waqf Board corruption

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A strong resentment is brewing against retired IAS officer D D Singh who “avoided” taking any decision on serious complaints over the prevailing corruption in the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board.

The retired bureaucrat was given one-year extension from July 1 on contractual appointment as secretary,

tribal welfare department under which the state Waqf Board functions.

The objection is not against the extension but the continuation of the Waqf Board under his command.

There are allegations against Singh, who has been secretary for over three years, for not acting on any of the serious complaints on the “prevailing misappropriation” and “massive encroachments” of Waqf properties.

“We have also lodged complaints with the PMO giving evidence on illegal occupiers and blatant corruption in the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board,” alleged Iqbal Ahmed Rizvi, senior lawyer.

