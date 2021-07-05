STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on DNA of all Indians not gone down well: BSP chief Mayawati

Maywati said that it did not get down well as there is difference in what the Sangh Parivar, BJP and the government says as compared to their actions.

Published: 05th July 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that the DNA of all Indians is the same, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said that it did not get down well as there is difference in what the Sangh Parivar, BJP and the government says as compared to their actions.

"RSS chief Bhagwat's remarks that the DNA of all Indians is the same and violence is against Hindutva at a programme in Ghaziabad on Sunday is not going down well as there is a difference in the words and actions of the Sangh, BJP and the government that is there for everyone to see," Mayawati said in a statement in Hindi here.

She also said the RSS chief's statement was like "Muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri", a Hindi proverb that roughly translates to showing a two-faced nature. Bhagwat is cursing the country's politics by calling it divisive but that is not right, the former chief minister said.

She added that it is the result of the blind support of RSS to BJP and its governments that the poison of casteism, political hatred and communal violence is plaguing normal life. The BSP president said Bhagwat had said "big things" in his statement in Ghaziabad.

"Without the cooperation and support of the RSS, the existence of the BJP is nothing. Why is the RSS not able to get what it wants implemented by the BJP and its governments?" she added.

In his address at an event 'Hindustan First Hindustani Best' organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Bhagwat had said that the DNA of all Indians is the same and those asking Muslims to leave the country cannot call themselves Hindus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Mohan Bhagwat Mayawati BSP Sangh Parivar Bhagwat DNA remark
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp