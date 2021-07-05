Sikh panel meets Amit Shah over anti-conversion law

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of All Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee Kashmir met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday after it was alleged that two Sikh women were forcefully converted to Islam in J&K.

“Met a delegation from All Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee-Kashmir,” Shah tweeted.

Though the details of the meeting was not shared officially, sources said the Sikh body representatives demanded an anti-conversion law for J&K like UP and MP, to prevent forceful conversion in the UT.

Recently, the Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee protested against alleged conversion of two Sikh girls after they were allegedly kidnapped.

The Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, had taken a serious view of reports of Sikh women being subjected to alleged “love jihad” and has written to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha seeking a law to prevent forceful religious conversion and marriage.