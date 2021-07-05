STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC demands removal of Tuhar Mehta as Solicitor General, MPs to meet President

In their letter to PM Modi, party MPs Derek O'Brien, Ray and Moitra had alleged that the meeting between Mehta and Adhikari was in violation of established norms and "reeks of impropriety".

Published: 05th July 2021

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday afternoon to seek the removal of Tushar Mehtra as the Solicitor General of India.

Earlier, the party's members of parliament had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for removing Mehta over his reported meeting with West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

"A TMC delegation comprising MPs would directly approach the president and inform him of the meeting between Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta and the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly (Suvendu Adhikari)," a TMC leader said.

The leader added that MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Mahua Moitra will meet the president.

In their letter to Prime Minister Modi, party MPs Derek O'Brien, Ray and Moitra had alleged that the meeting between Mehta and Adhikari was in violation of established norms and "reeks of impropriety".

Adhikari, once a Trinamool Congress heavyweight, is an accused in 2016 Narada tapes case, and Mehta is representing the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court in the agency's probe against senior TMC leaders in the case.

 

