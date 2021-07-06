STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kerala Assembly ruckus: Won’t condone unruly behaviour of MLAs, says SC

The SC bench maintained that such behaviour cannot be condoned and the accused should face trial under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (Photo | Vincent Pulickal,EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/T’PURAM: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the motive of the state in seeking the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against six leaders of the ruling LDF, including two sitting and four former MLAs, in connection with the assembly ruckus in 2015, stating such action and damage to public property should be met with legal action.

“Prima facie we have to take a strict view of this kind of behaviour. This is not acceptable. Look at the behaviour of an MLA who throws mic on the floor of the house. He must face trial,” said a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah. 

“They are MLAs and they represent the people,” the bench said while considering the petition moved by the state and the accused leaders challenging a Kerala High Court order refusing to discharge them.
The case relates to the destruction of furniture and electronic equipment in the Speaker’s chamber of the assembly by E P Jayarajan, V Sivankutty, K T Jaleel, K Ajith, C K Sadasivan and K Kunjammed during the budget presentation by the late K M Mani who had been facing corruption allegation in connection with bar bribery scandal.While considering the plea, Justice Shah asked what was the motive for the protest. Senior counsel and former solicitor general Ranjit Kumar replied the opposition MLAs were staging a protest against the “corrupt finance minister”.

‘It’s vital to maintain sense of decorum’

The SC bench maintained that such behaviour cannot be condoned and the accused should face trial under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. “Irrespective of the reputation of the finance minister, the passage of the bill is of utmost importance,” observed Justice Chandrachud, adding that “these (assembly proceedings) are sentinels of democracy and that it is essential to maintain a sense of decorum.” 

“Now these incidents are happening (frequently). It is happening in the parliament too,” Justice Shah added. The court adjourned the matter for July 15.The case registered under the Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act said the state suffered a loss of `2.20 lakh due to MLAs actions. Among the accused, V Sivankutty is the general education minister in the current cabinet and KT Jaleel is a sitting MLA. 

The state approached the SC with a special leave petition as the High Court refused to allow its appeal challenging the Thiruvananthapuram CJM court’s decision not to allow the withdrawal of prosecution in these cases under Section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.  If the SC dismisses the petition, the six politicians, including Minister V Sivankutty will have to face trial in the case at CJM court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Kerala Assembly Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp