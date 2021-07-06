STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Beg, borrow' but ensure 24-hour power supply, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tells Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab is reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with urban and rural areas facing load shedding and voltage fluctuations.

Published: 06th July 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday slammed the Punjab government over power crisis in the state and asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to "beg, borrow and buy power" to provide round-the-clock electricity to the people.

He further told the chief minister that people need electricity, "not excuses".

Punjab is reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with urban and rural areas facing load shedding and voltage fluctuations.

"@capt_amarinder beg, borrow, buy power; scrap or sign any agreement- do what it takes but give power 24×7 to domestic, minimum 8 hrs daytime to farmers & industry. Stop looking up to skies/rain gods. Deliver or quit. People need power, not excuses. And need it now," said Badal in a tweet.

He lambasted Amarinder for "failing" to add more power generation capacity in his tenure.

"@captain_amarinder 4.5 years: Rise in power demand 4000 MW. Generation capacity added: ZERO UNIT. It actually fell by 880 MWs. Don't BLAME agreements. SCRAP them. Give power. BIJLEE, NOT BLAME is what Punjabis are crying for," said Badal.

On Monday, the SAD chief had asked Amarinder to scrap power purchase pacts but should also ensure that any power shortfall, with this move, is covered at cheaper rates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Sukhbir Singh Badal SAD Punjab Punjab CM Punjab Electricity Problem
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp