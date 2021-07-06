STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Booked in rape case, Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore moves HC seeking protection from arrest

The FIR against Rathore was lodged by Haridwar police at Bahadarabad police station recently on the orders of a Haridwar court.

Published: 06th July 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NAINITAL: The BJP MLA from Jwalapur, Suresh Rathore, against whom an FIR was lodged recently for the alleged rape of a party worker, has filed a petition in the Uttarakhand High Court seeking protection from arrest.

The MLA's counsel Aditya Pratap Singh said that the petition was filed in the high court on Monday and will come up for hearing in a few days. The FIR against Rathore was lodged by Haridwar police at Bahadarabad police station recently on the orders of a Haridwar court.

The MLA has claimed in the petition that the allegations of rape against him are baseless and has sought protection from arrest. He also claims in the petition that the allegations were levelled by the woman and her husband against him as he had not paid Rs 30 lakh as extortion money to them.

Rathore also said he received threats that his image will be tarnished on social media if he did not pay the amount.

