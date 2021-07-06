STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre moves SC seeking transfer of petitions challenging validity of new IT Rules in HCs

Several petitions challenging the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, are pending adjudication in different high courts.

Published: 06th July 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of pleas pending in different high courts across the country challenging the validity of new IT Rules to the apex court for an authoritative pronouncement on the issue.

A senior law officer confirmed the development. Several petitions challenging the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, are pending adjudication in different high courts, including the Delhi High Court.

The petitions pending in the high court have challenged the new IT Rules intended to regulate social media firms like Facebook, Twitter as well as OTT players.

Under the new Rules, the social media firms will have to put in place the complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country to deal with online contents flagged by authorities and courts.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court directed Twitter to inform it by July 8 as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT Rules after the microblogging platform submitted that it was in the process of doing so.

