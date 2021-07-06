Chandigarh diary: Vaccination centres increase in Chandigarh and more

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Expanding the municipal limits of Mohali

The limits of Mohali Municipal Corporation will be extended as nine more sectors will be brought under the municipal limits. A resolution was passed which mentioned to include Sector 91, 92, 82, 74, Balongi, Baryali besides phase 11 bulk market. It would only facilitate development work in the area raising the revenue of the civic body. The libraries will be set up in various parks of Mohali to Resident’s Welfare Associaton. In another resolution it has also been decided to take over sports stadia developed by GMADA.

Vaccination centres increase in Chandigarh

The evening vaccination drive in Chandigarh is gradually picking up pace. The Chandigarh health dept on June 30 had opened four vaccination centres at Government Multi- Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, 22 and 25 for the evening drive. With the aim to address at least one dose of vaccine to the eligible population by the end of July. These centres are operated from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm except fro Sundays while others are open in the morning shift from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm. People, especially the businessmen and professionals have to reach at work early in the morning thus can’t wait for their turn at the vaccination centres. To help them not wait in long lines, it was decided to open evening vaccination centres as well,” said Dr. Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services, Chandigarh.

Salunke appointed as member of EAB

Assistant Professor at the Department of Chemistry and Coordinator, National Interdisciplinary Centre of Vaccine, Immunotherapeutic and Antimicrobials of Punjab University, Dr. Deepak B Salunke has been invited to serve for a three year term as member of the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Medical Chemistry by Early Career Editorial Advisory Board. As a member, his role will be to advocate the journal at the international meetings to recruit high quality submissions in the emerging areas of medical chemistry and provide advice on policy issues.

CMC to install house sign boards in the city

​

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will install house sign boards in the city. The signs will be of blue and white colour having only house numbers with no lane numbers as specified by the engineering department. The corporation has completed the tender work and the total cost of the project will be around Rs. 3 crore. These boards will be thin and small in size but will be visible because of the colour combinations and plates. The corporation has given the authorisation to spend the money from the ward quota. Recently the urban planning dept had given the nod to install these boards.