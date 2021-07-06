STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Complete lockdown in Assam's seven districts from July 7

The seven districts include Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon.

Published: 06th July 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

ASSAM: The Assam government on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in seven districts of the state from July 7 until further notice.

The seven districts include Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, commercial establishments like restaurants, shops and showrooms shall remain shut in seven districts. A total ban has been put on public and private transports. The Inter-state movement will remain suspended in the seven districts. However, the movement of goods is allowed.

On the other hand, the districts like Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong have been put under partial lockdown from 2 pm till 5 am as they have been showing moderate COVID positivity rate and

The officials will observe the COVID-19 situation in the districts of Sivasagar and Dibrugarh for a week.

The districts showing improvement in positive caseload have also been put under partial lockdown i.e. from 5 pm to 5 am. These districts include Dhubri, Kamrup (M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi.

Commercial establishments like grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy, milk booths, animal fodder shops, in the districts showing high positivity rates will remain closed until further orders. The restaurants, dhabas, and other eateries will remain closed in the districts put under total lockdown. Also, commercial establishments like showrooms, cold storage and warehouses will also remain closed.

However, the commercial establishments mentioned above will remain open till 1 pm in the districts showing moderate positivity rates and up to 4 pm in the districts showing improvement in positivity rates, said the press release.

In districts showing moderate positivity rates and improvements in positivity rates, the public transport authorities will observe the COVID-19 protocols like the number of people seated inside the vehicles.

The inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended.

Public gatherings in the districts observing the complete lockdown is banned. In other districts, the gathering of a maximum of 10 people is allowed for marriages and funerals.

COVID protocols like wearing facemasks are compulsory at all public places. Other restrictions including the odd-even formula for plying vehicles, declaration of containment zones, etc, and exemptions are notified in the order of June 26. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam government Assam complete lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp