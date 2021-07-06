STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on three-day visit to Russia from Wednesday

Sources said Jaishankar's visit is aimed at preparing the ground for the annual India-Russia summit and discuss the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Published: 06th July 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a three-day visit to Russia beginning Wednesday to discuss the entire range of bilateral issues as well as key regional and international developments.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is expected to figure in the talks between Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov besides other issues.

Earlier, sources said Jaishankar's visit is aimed at preparing the ground for the annual India-Russia summit and discuss the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan.

"Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the exchange of views on various regional and international issues," the MEA said in a statement.

In the course of his visit from July 7-9, Jaishankar will also meet Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

He will also have a meeting with the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

The MEA said Jaishankar will deliver a speech on 'India-Russia ties in a Changing World' at the prestigious Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow.

"The visit will be in continuation of the frequent high-level visits between the two sides. The Russian Foreign Minister had visited New Delhi in April. The visit will further strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two countries," the MEA said.

The India and Russia annual summit was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the countries have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

So far 20 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

Russia has been a time-tested partner for India and the country has been a key pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Jaishankar
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp