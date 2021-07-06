STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Father Stan Swamy was the 'voice of oppressed' for decades, activist decry 'institutional murder'

The Jesuit priest was the oldest among the 16 accused persons arrested in the Elgar-Parishad case and possibly the oldest in India to be charged under the UAPA.

Published: 06th July 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Father Stan Swamy left Tiruchy to Dindigul to study in a priesthood college.

Father Stan Swamy left Tiruchy to Dindigul to study in a priesthood college. (File Photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan and Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

RANCHI/MUMBAI: Activists and people close to Swamy, who worked tirelessly for the rights of tribals and other underprivileged people in Jharkhand for more than three decades, termed his death as “institutional murder”

“This is an institutional murder. He was arrested on fake charges and murdered. Despite the fact that no charges were proved against him, he was kept in jail for several months,” said Aloka Kujoor, who was associated with Swamy for over 20 years.

The Jesuit priest was the oldest among the 16 accused persons arrested in the Elgar-Parishad case and possibly the oldest in India to be charged under the UAPA.

“For decades he was a voice of the oppressed in Jharkhand.We hold the NIA and the central government wholly responsible and strongly condemn their role in Stan’s death, which has once again exposed the fascist face of the BJP government at the Centre,” said a statement issued by Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM), a network of several people’s organisations and activists.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and a host of political leaders and activists expressed shock and anguish at Swamy’s death and lashed out at the central government. 

“I had strongly opposed his arrest and incarceration. The Union Government should be answerable for absolute apathy and non-provision of timely medical services, leading to his death,” tweeted Soren.

Swamy and other activists arrested in the Elgar Parshad case, including 82-year-old activist Varavara Rao, have repeatedly complained of inadequate health facilities in jail.

Swamy, a native of Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, was born in 1937 and was best known for his work with tribal people and the fight for their rights in Jharkhand. He collaborated with people’s movements working against unjust displacements, human rights violations and illegal land acquisitions. 

​He was also instrumental in filing PILs against tribal, SC and other marginalised youths being implicated in UAPA and criminal cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stan Swamy Stan Swamy death Father Stan Swamy
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp