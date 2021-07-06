STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa gets PS Sreedharan Pillai as full-time governor months ahead of Assembly elections

Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari had been holding the additional charge of Goa after the then governor Malik was transferred in August 2020.

Published: 06th July 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai

Newly-appointed Goa governor PS Sreedharan Pillai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Over ten months after the then governor Satya Pal Malik was transferred out of Goa and ahead of the Assembly elections due in February 2022, the coastal state has got a full-time governor with the appointment of PS Sreedharan Pillai.

Pillai was serving as Governor of Mizoram before he was shifted to the coastal state. Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari had been holding the additional charge of Goa after the then governor Malik was transferred within a year as governor of Meghalaya in August 2020.

"Congratulations Shri PS Sreedharan Pillai ji, on his appointment as Governor of Goa. Looking forward to welcome him in our beautiful state," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted. Meanwhile, former Goa Speaker and BJP leader Rajendra Arlekar, who is appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, told reporters that the BJP looks after ordinary workers of the party.

67-year-old Arlekar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed him about the new responsibility on Monday. "On Tuesday, I was informed about my appointment as Himachal Pradesh governor by President Ram Nath Kovind. A notification has been issued," he said.

Arlekar had served as the speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly from 2012 to 2015. According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, these appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

