STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Grim reaper, not state, sets activist Stan Swamy free at 84

However, Stan Swamy's lawyers moved the court on July 5 seeking urgent hearing after his health deteriorated and he was put on ventilator.

Published: 06th July 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Stan Swamy

Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)

By Mukesh Ranjan and Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

RANCHI/MUMBAI: Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Monday shortly before the Bombay High Court took up his plea for bail. He was 84. 

​Swamy had been languishing in Mumbai’s Taloja Jail ever since the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on October 8 last year. 

The High Court had on May 28 told state prison authorities to shift him to the private Holy Family Hospital in Bandra.

On July 3, the HC slated his bail plea for hearing on July 6. However, his lawyers moved the court on Monday seeking urgent hearing after his health deteriorated and he was put on ventilator. 

Earlier on March 23, special judge D E Kothalikar had refused bail even on health grounds saying the “collective interest of the community would outweigh Swamy’s right to personal liberty” given the seriousness of the allegations made against Swamy. 

READ EDITORIAL | Stan Swamy and the murder of justice

“As such the old age and or alleged sickness of the applicant would not go in his favour,” he said.Prima facie Swamy had hatched a “serious conspiracy” with members of a banned Maoist outfit to create unrest and to overthrow the government, the court had ruled, while refusing bail. 

On Monday, when a bench comprising justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar took up the bail plea around 2.30 pm, counsel Mihir Desai urged the court to hear Dr Ian D’souza, director of the Holy Family Hospital. He broke the news of Swamy’s demise at 1.24 pm. Swamy had suffered cardiac arrest on Saturday and count not be revived, the doctor said, adding, “Cause of death is definitely pulmonary infection and Parkinson’s disease among others.” 

A shocked bench said, “With all humility at our command, we are sorry to know that Stan Swamy passed away. We have no words to express.”

Health check:

Sudha Bharadwaj

She is 58, has multiple ailments. Her family members say her health deteriorated during her stay in jail, and that she has developed arthritis and a heart condition

Anand Teltumbde

At 72, he has pre-existing ailments, his family has pointed out, adding inadequate facilities in prison further aggravated his condition and left him exposed to Covid

Hany Babu

At 54, Babu developed acute eye infection in Taloja jail. He now has little vision in the eye due to swelling. He is currently at Breach Candy at his own expense after testing Covid+

Gautam Navlakha

He is 70. Taloja prison officials had last year refused to accept a parcel containing new spectacles for him after the old one was stolen in jail

Surendra Gadling

53-year-old, he has co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes and asthma

Varavara Rao

The octogenarian got interim bail in March after two years in jail. He was denied even basic healthcare facilities during incarceration

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Father Stan Swamy Elgar parishad case National Investigation Agency UAPA
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp