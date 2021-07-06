STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat boy claims to have memorised national anthems of 91 countries

The 18-year-old teen, who is currently learning classical music said: "Since we believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, I thought I should memorise national anthems of other countries as well".

Published: 06th July 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Atharva Amit Mule

Atharva Amit Mule (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

VADODARA: A teenager from Gujarat claims he can recite the national anthems of 91 countries by heart.

Vadodara-based Atharva Amit Mule told ANI: "I have memorised national anthems of 91 countries including that of Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom."

The 18-year-old teen, who is currently learning classical music said: "Since we believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, I thought I should memorise national anthems of other countries as well".

India Book of records also awarded him with a certificate on March 6, 2021 for being able to recite national anthems of 69 nations including Qatar, Syria, Thailand, Yemen, New Zealand among others. As of now, Mule claims to have memorised 91 national anthems in total.

"My family members practise classical music. My mother, grandparents and mother's brother are into classical music professionally. I am learning Carnatic music and play the Veena. Out of curiosity, I started learning national anthems to know more about the music of different countries. Hence gradually, I learned various countries' anthems", he said.

The Gujarat-based boy now hopes to earn several laureates for India in the near future. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atharva Amit Mule national anthems
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp